INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers that protecting seniors from financial exploitation requires awareness and education.

As financial exploitation reaches record highs, state and provincial securities regulators are reaffirming their commitment to protecting senior investors from increasingly sophisticated threats.

According to the Indiana Securities Division’s Enforcement Report, the office received 351 Senior Savings reports in 2025, which is nearly doubled from the 176 reports the office received in 2024. The amount reported lost from these reports totaled approximately $25,091,506.

“Hoosier seniors have spent a lifetime building their savings, and they deserve to be protected from those who are trying to take advantage of them. Whether it’s a phone scam, investment fraud, or online scheme, education remains one of our strongest tools. We encourage seniors and their loved ones to stay informed and report suspicious activity,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Indiana Securities Division, under the Secretary of State’s Office, conducts fraud prevention and investor education programs throughout the year for seniors, caregivers, community groups, churches, and retirement communities. These presentations help Hoosiers identify common scams and warning signs of financial exploitation before becoming victims.

Securities regulators serve as the primary “cops on the beat” for senior protection. Because they operate within the communities they serve, they are often the first to identify local fraud trends and are the only agency positioned to intervene quickly when a suspicious withdrawal is flagged.

“Protecting our seniors requires more than just national oversight. It requires local and personal vigilance. Our office recommends keeping a degree of professional skepticism. You’re your first line of defense. Stranger danger still applies if the person is on the phone, on a social media platform, or is contacting you through email,” said Marie Castetter, Indiana Securities Commissioner.

This year, the office expanded its financial education efforts through Money Quest, a statewide initiative designed to help Hoosiers navigate personal finance, investing, and fraud prevention.

To help reduce the risk of financial exploitation, the Indiana Securities Division encourages seniors and their families to:

Add a trusted contact to financial and investment accounts

Regularly review account statements and financial activity

Protect personal information and shred sensitive documents

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls, emails, texts, or social media messages requesting money or personal information

Never send money through gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency in response to threats or urgent requests

Organizations interested in hosting a free fraud prevention or financial literacy presentation can contact the Indiana Securities Division at IndianaMoneyQuest.gov or call 317-232-6681. To contact or report a securities crime to the Indiana Securities Division visit securities.sos.in.gov.