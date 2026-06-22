* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected.
* WHERE…Northern La Porte county.
* WHEN…From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
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.BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
* WHAT…High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming
conditions expected.
* WHERE…Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties.
* WHEN…From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
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…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT /445 AM CDT/EARLY THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE…Portions of Indiana, including the following counties,
Elkhart, La Porte and St. Joseph and southwest Michigan, including
the following counties, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph
MI.
* WHEN…Until 545 AM EDT /445 AM CDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
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