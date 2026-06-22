The Michigan City Police Department recently shared the following reminder about animal ordinances and keeping your pets safe:

The Michigan City Police Department Animal Control Division would like to remind pet owners that caring for your animals includes keeping them safe, properly licensed, supervised, and provided with proper care.

Responsible pet ownership is not only the right thing to do — it is also required by local ordinance and Indiana law.

📌 Michigan City Ordinance Reminders

Sec. 14-53 – Redemption by Owner

Owners of impounded pets with animal license tags may redeem their pet within three days by proving ownership, securing a current animal license tag if they are a city resident, and paying all required fees.

Sec. 14-54 – Adoption of Unredeemed Animals

If an impounded pet is not redeemed within the required time, the animal may be transferred to the county small animal shelter or Michiana Humane Society and may be made available for adoption.

Sec. 50-91 – Fees for Redemption of Impounded Animals

Fees include:

$50 redemption fee for the first redemption

$100 redemption fee for each subsequent redemption

$50 darting fee if the animal must be darted during impoundment

$10 daily pet storage fee

📌 Indiana Animal Neglect Law

Under Indiana Code § 35-46-3-7, a person who has a vertebrate animal in their custody and recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally abandons or neglects that animal commits cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor. This may be elevated to a Level 6 felony if the person has a prior unrelated conviction under Indiana’s animal cruelty chapter.

Neglect may include failing to provide adequate food, water, shelter, or veterinary care. *Abandonment may include leaving an animal without arranging proper long-term care.*

A Class A misdemeanor may carry up to 1 year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. A Level 6 felony may carry 6 months to 2.5 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Please help us keep pets safe and reduce preventable impoundments by making sure your animals are properly licensed, supervised, and cared for.

Responsible pet ownership protects your pet, your neighbors, and our community. 🐶🐱

If you see an animal in distress or have concerns about possible neglect, please contact MCPD Animal Control.

Michigan City Animal Control Services