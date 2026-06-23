MUNSTER, Ind. – Sports medicine physician Kyle Meyer, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients at Franciscan Health Munster .

Dr. Meyer earned his medical degree from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Ariz. He completed his residency in family medicine at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Dr. Meyer completed his fellowship in primary care sports medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and served as assistant team physician for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Flyers.

His clinical interests include non-operative orthopedic injuries, ultrasound-guided procedures and regenerative medicine such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and prolotherapy.

Dr. Meyer is accepting new patients for in-person visits at Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedics and Podiatry Munster, located at 759 45th St.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 836-4669.