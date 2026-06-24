HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) spring 2026 Dean’s List recognizes 1,834 undergraduate students for their academic achievements.

Qualifying students sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Domestic students from 21 different U.S. states and international students from 42 countries were recognized on PNW’s spring 2026 Dean’s List.

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For a full listing of recognized students, visit pnw.edu/deans-list. News media members interested in obtaining select information for particular locations should direct their inquiries to Kale Wilk, Media and Communications Specialist, at wilkk@pnw.edu.