The City of La Porte says utility relocation is underway for the State’s Tipton Overpass Project.

The City is asking the public to be aware of the following closures:

– Pulaski Street from Brighton to Grove will remain closed through the end of week.

– Adams Street between Washington and State closed through Wednesday, July 1.

– State Street between Adams and Tipton closed through Wednesday, July 1.

– Grove Street between Tipton and Pulaski closed through Wednesday, July 1.

Additionally, the RR Crossing at Boston remains closed through the end of the week for maintenance by Norfolk Southern.

“We understand these closures are a headache for residents who live, work or travel through this area, the City of La Porte said on their Facebook page. “We appreciate your patience as subcontractors continue important work on this very critical project!”