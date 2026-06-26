The State of Indiana Wednesday announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Oracle to pilot next generation fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) prevention technologies within the Indiana Medicaid program. This innovative collaboration will leverage advanced AI and machine learning tools to better safeguard taxpayer dollars while ensuring eligible Hoosiers continue to receive the services they need.

Governor Mike Braun:

“Indiana is proud to partner with CMS and Oracle on this state of the art pilot program to help states eliminate fraud. We are proud to lead the way and look forward to showing every other state how it’s possible to administer programs low income citizens need while still protecting taxpayer dollars.”

The pilot represents one of the most ambitious efforts in the nation to modernize Medicaid program integrity through real-time analytics, cross agency collaboration, and AI driven enforcement.