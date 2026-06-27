La Porte, IN – The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will host the Run for Riley 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, July 4, inviting the community to start Independence Day with fitness and fundraising for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The annual event raises funds to support pediatric care and services provided by Riley Children’s Hospital. All net proceeds benefit the hospital and its mission to serve children throughout Indiana.

The 5K (3.1-mile) course will follow an out-and-back route along historic Lincolnway Avenue. Participants can complete the race and still enjoy La Porte’s 4th of July Parade.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m. The start and finish line will be in the Biggby Coffee and Dollar Tree parking lot at the corner of Andrew Avenue and State Road 2, 1234 W. State Road 2, La Porte.

The registration fee is $25 through June 18 and increases to $30 after that date. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, guaranteed for those who register by June 21.

TJ Hague of the Kiwanis Club of La Porte said the event continues to be a community tradition.

“The Run for Riley is more than just a race. It brings our community together on one of the most meaningful days of the year, and every step supports the important work being done at Riley Children’s Hospital,” Hague said.

Registration is available at RunSignUp.com.

More information about the Kiwanis Club of La Porte and its programs is available at KiwanisClubofLaPorte.org and Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.