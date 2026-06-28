Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

LA PORTE, Ind. —Four La Porte Community School Corporation students have been nominated for the National Math Stars (NMS) program after scoring within the top two percent of all Indiana third graders in mathematics, the district announced at the June school

board meeting.

The nominations come through a new partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and National Math Stars, which identifies the state’s highest-performing young math students using ILEARN assessment data.

The nominated students are:

● Mariah Hart, Crichfield Elementary

● Jay Ramirez, Crichfield Elementary

● Charlotte Huffman, Hailmann Elementary

● Isaac Cornett, Hailmann Elementary

National Math Stars is a nonprofit organization that serves exceptional math students from all communities. Each year, the nation’s top-performing second- and third-graders are nominated to apply for one of its free, long-term support programs. Accepted students receive help enrolling

in and completing advanced math courses, support in finding enrichment opportunities, family advising, and a community of like-minded peers. The highest-need families receive more than $100,000 in resources and financial assistance through high school graduation, all at no cost to

families or schools.

“Recognition like this reflects the curiosity and hard work these students bring to school every day, and the dedication of the teachers who challenge and support them,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, Superintendent of La Porte Community School Corporation. “We are proud to celebrate

these four young mathematicians and the opportunities ahead of them.”

Families of nominated students have until June 15 to apply. National Math Stars will announce finalists on July 7 and name the 2026 Pathfinder and Voyager Stars on August 14.