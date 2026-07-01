Due to the extreme heat forecast for this week, the Michigan City Refuse Department will begin its collection routes at 6:00 a.m. instead of the usual 7:00 a.m. today, Thursday and Friday this week.

Residents and businesses are asked to place their trash toters at the curb before 6:00 a.m. on those days to ensure collection.

The temporary schedule change is intended to help protect Refuse Department employees from prolonged exposure to dangerously high temperatures while maintaining regular collection service.