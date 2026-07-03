As Independence Day approaches, Gov. Mike Braun and the State Fire Marshal encourage all Hoosiers to practice firework safety and follow state laws.

“This is a historic moment for our nation as we celebrate its 250th anniversary,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “I encourage all Hoosiers to enjoy Independence Day, and to celebrate safely.”

Each year, the Office of the State Fire Marshal issues permits to retailers and wholesalers of fireworks within Indiana.

“Last year, an estimated 13,000 people suffered from firework injuries,” said State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. “Preparing ahead of time for the safe use of fireworks can help reduce the risk of injury, or even save a life. We urge all Hoosiers to keep safety in mind as they enjoy Independence Day.”

To keep this Independence Day fun filled for everyone involved, safety is encouraged by following these tips found on GetPrepared.in.gov:

Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.

Do not allow young children to use fireworks , and only let older children handle them under close adult supervision.

, and only let older children handle them under close adult supervision. Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.

Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

Do not hold lit fireworks in your hands , and do not point or throw fireworks at others.

, and do not point or throw fireworks at others. Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind.

Steer clear of others setting off fireworks.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.

before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire. Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.

Keep pets indoors, away from fireworks.

When can fireworks be used?

The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance: June 29 to July 3 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 : from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset



For more information on firework and Independence Day safety, visit GetPrepared.in.gov.