Independence Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.