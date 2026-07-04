In Lake County, an INDOT contractor has lane and ramp closures in place along State Road 912/Cline Ave for resurfacing.

Southbound State Road 912 is reduced to one lane between U.S. 12/Columbus Dr/Airport Rd and 173rd St through the end of August.

The ramp closure schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

U.S. 12/Columbus Dr/Airport Rd to southbound S.R. 912 closed for approximately 15 days on or after Monday, July 6

Gary Rd to southbound S.R. 912 closed for approximately 7 days on or after Thursday, July 16

Southbound S.R. 912 to 169th St closed for approximately 15 days on or after Thursday, July 23

15th Ave/169th St to southbound S.R. 912 closed for approximately 15 days on or after Thursday, July 23

These closures are part of the State Road 912 resurfacing project between U.S. 12 and south of 15th Ave, which includes the on and off ramps through that area. Multiple ramps include culvert replacement and/or pipe liner installation, which will require a two week closure. Ramps without this additional work will be closed for a week or less.

State Road 912 will maintain at least one lane of travel in each direction at all times. This project also includes full and partial depth patching, removal and replacement of guardrail treatments, and pavement markings. Work will be ongoing through the end of September.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.