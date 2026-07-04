Save the Dunes is excited to announce the welcoming of Daniel King to the team as Deputy Director. Born and raised in Northwest Indiana, Daniel is passionate about the humanities, conservation, public health, and community development. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in History from Purdue University, where he served as an editor of the The Purdue Historian and Vice President of the Phi Alpha Theta Honors Society, Nu Omega Chapter. During his studies, Daniel also served as an interpretive Park Ranger at the then-Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, where he educated the public and school groups about the remarkable natural, cultural, and historical heritage of the Dunes.

His professional experience includes project management, strategic planning, fundraising, operations, and stakeholder engagement, among others. Previously, he led policy and advocacy efforts at the National Headache Foundation, helping grow a regional initiative into a nationwide program that provides resources and guidance for teens and young adults living with migraine disease and other neurological disorders. Most recently, he served as Development Officer at the Juneau Economic Development Council, leading fundraising efforts to support economic and community development initiatives in Alaska’s capital city.

“Daniel is exactly the kind of leader we need at Save the Dunes. He grew up here, he has walked these shores, and he understands firsthand what is at stake. His background in policy advocacy, fundraising, and stakeholder engagement—combined with his deep, personal connection to the Indiana Dunes—makes him an exceptional fit for this role. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team as we continue our critical work protecting the Dunes for the communities and generations that will come after us.” says Save the Dunes Executive Director, Betsy Maher.

Outside of work, Daniel enjoys road tripping, reading and studying history, fostering dogs from local shelters, and exploring the shores and trails of Lake Michigan. “It’s great to be back home. I believe that Save the Dunes plays a critical role in not only advocating for and protecting the Dunes and surrounding environs, but also inspiring others into action. As Deputy Director, I am honored to be part of this organization’s critical mission to protect our beloved Dunes for future generations to learn from, explore, and enjoy—just as I have throughout my life.”