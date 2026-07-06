What an unforgettable night with the sensational Mindi Abair at City Winery! From the moment she stepped on stage, Mindi captivated the audience with her signature blend of soaring melodies, soulful blues, and electrifying energy.

“We just love Chicago,” said Abair. “There’s so much culture and history. This beautiful and icon city is the home of the blues and I’m proud that half my band is from here.”

Every note showcased why she has become one of the most celebrated saxophonists and vocalists in contemporary jazz. During her remarkable 21-year recording career, Mindi Abair has earned two GRAMMY Award nominations, collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, and built a devoted following with her powerhouse performances and unmistakable sound.

Her accolades include a 2014 GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Summer Horns alongside Dave Koz, Richard Elliot, and Gerald Albright, followed by a 2015 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Wild Heart. The critically acclaimed album featured an all-star lineup including the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb’ Mo’, and Max Weinberg.

Prior to the concert, Mindi and her husband, wine enthusiast and entrepreneur Eric Guerra, welcomed VIP guests to an exclusive pre-show experience. The intimate gathering featured a private wine tasting and behind-the-scenes conversation, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect with the couple, sample selections from their acclaimed wine collection, and hear personal stories about the inspiration behind both the music and the wine. It was a memorable experience that perfectly blended Mindi’s passions, creating a warm and personal atmosphere before an unforgettable evening of live music.

“We have an inspiring and simple life,” said Guerra. “We love to share what we love, which is wine and music. We feel blessed to meet incredible people from city to city.”

Experiencing an artist of Mindi’s caliber perform in the intimate setting of City Winery Chicago made for an extraordinary evening. Her passion, musicianship, and connection with the audience reminded everyone why live music is such a powerful experience.