New service offers convenient pickups in Valparaiso, Portage, and Hammond with direct transportation to Chicago O’Hare International Airport

VALPARAISO, Ind. – For many travelers, the most stressful part of a trip happens before they ever reach the airport. Traffic, parking fees, rideshare uncertainty, and the long drive to Chicago can quickly take the excitement out of travel.

City Zoom was created to change that.

Beginning July 15, the new airport shuttle service offers Northwest Indiana travelers a more convenient and affordable way to reach Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with pickup locations in Valparaiso, Portage, and Hammond.

Built around the promise of Easy Airport Travel. Elevated., City Zoom combines the comfort and reliability of a premium transportation experience with pricing designed to fit everyday travel budgets.

Flat-rate pricing includes:

• Valparaiso – $55 each way

• Portage – $50 each way

• Hammond – $45 each way

“Our goal is simple: Easy Airport Travel. Elevated. We want travelers to start their trip feeling relaxed and confident instead of worrying about traffic, parking, or how they’re getting to the airport,” said Brian Sheely, founder of City Zoom.

A veteran and longtime transportation professional, Sheely is also the owner of Epic Limo, which has served Northwest Indiana residents, visitors, and business travelers for more than a decade. Through years of helping people get where they need to go, he saw an opportunity to create an airport transportation service that delivers convenience, comfort, and value without sacrificing quality.

That vision became City Zoom.

Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the service offers direct terminal drop-offs, comfortable shared rides, professional drivers, easy online booking, and dependable scheduling, all without the expense and hassle of driving yourself.

Why Travelers Are Choosing City Zoom

• Direct O’Hare Terminal Drop-Offs

• Convenient Pickup Locations in Valparaiso, Portage, and Hammond

• Affordable Flat-Rate Pricing

• Comfortable Shared Rides

• Easy Online Booking

• Reliable On-Time Service

• Professional Drivers

“Whether you’re heading out on vacation, traveling for work, or welcoming family into town, we want getting to the airport to be the easiest part of your trip,” said Sheely.

City Zoom serves travelers throughout Northwest Indiana, including Valparaiso, Portage, Hammond, Chesterton, Crown Point, Merrillville, Hobart, Munster, Schererville, Dyer, Griffith, Highland, and surrounding communities.

Reservation portal opens June 15 at FlyCityZoom.com.

About City Zoom

Founded by Northwest Indiana transportation professional and veteran Brian Sheely, City Zoom was built around a simple promise:

Easy Airport Travel. Elevated.

From convenient pickup locations and affordable flat-rate pricing to direct terminal drop-offs and professional drivers, every detail was designed to make getting to and from O’Hare easier, more comfortable, and less stressful.

Whether you’re traveling for business, heading out on vacation, or welcoming visiting family and friends, City Zoom offers a smarter way to get to the airport.