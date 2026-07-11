Here is TODAY’S Schedule. For the latest check out www.lpfair.com and FOLLOW THEM on FACEBOOK.
Gates Open at Noon
7:00 am to noon: Animal Species Drop Off
8:00 am Rabbit Open Show, 4-H Rabbit judging to
follow
11:00am: Horse and Pony Trail Class
Noon: 2026 LaPorte County Fair Ribbon Cutting
and Flag Ceremony at the Main Gate
Noon: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Opens,
Noon – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail
Noon – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
2:00pm: LaPorte County Toddler Pageant
(Entertainment Tent)
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
2.:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
4:00pm: Draft Horse Open Show – Timed Events &
Friend of the Breed
4:00pm: LaPorte County Queen Contest (Show
Arena)
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
6:00 Mini 4-H Graduation (to Follow Queen Contest)
5.:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
7:00pm: Walk of 4-H Champions