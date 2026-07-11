Here is TODAY’S Schedule. For the latest check out www.lpfair.com and FOLLOW THEM on FACEBOOK.
Gates Open at Noon
 
7:00 am to noon: Animal Species Drop Off
 
8:00 am Rabbit Open Show, 4-H Rabbit judging to
follow
 
11:00am: Horse and Pony Trail Class
 
Noon: 2026 LaPorte County Fair Ribbon Cutting
and Flag Ceremony at the Main Gate
 
Noon: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Opens,
 
Noon – 7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail
 
Noon – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
 
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides Open
 
2:00pm: LaPorte County Toddler Pageant
(Entertainment Tent)
 
2:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
2.:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
 
3:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
4:00pm: Draft Horse Open Show – Timed Events &
Friend of the Breed
 
4:00pm: LaPorte County Queen Contest (Show
Arena)
 
5:00: Extension Homemaker Demonstration
 
6:00 Mini 4-H Graduation (to Follow Queen Contest)
 
5.:30 – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
 
7:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
7:00pm: Walk of 4-H Champions