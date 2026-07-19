MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is proud to announce a ribbon cutting for a new mural on Thursday, July 30, at noon (Central) at The Firehouse, located at 910 State Street in LaPorte, Ind. The event is free and open to the public.

Created by artist, Felix “FLEX” Maldonado, the mural was made possible by grants from the Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL), the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association and the City of La Porte.

The ribbon cutting festivities will begin with remarks by Janet Bloch, LCA’s Executive Director and facilitator of the project, Eric DeWald, president of HFL, Dudley and Susan Beyler, the building owner, and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody. Attendees can expect to meet the muralist and enjoy light refreshments.

Janet Bloch states, “This mural is a masterpiece and I hope the community will cherish it for years to come. I am so grateful for all the support of the arts from Mayor Dermody, the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association and all the residents. It is a wonderful community to be a part of.”

“There’s been a push in the last several months to bring more art to the heart of our downtown, and we have Janet and her team to thank for that. Lubeznik Center for the Arts has played a pivotal role in bringing more culture to our city, and this mural is a perfect example of what can happen when the community embraces such efforts. We are grateful to all the partners who helped make this amazing project a reality,” said Tom Dermody, mayor of La Porte.

For more information, contact Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director, at (219) 874-4900 or jbloch@LubeznikCenter.org.