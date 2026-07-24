Press Release by La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership:

La Porte, IN – Micro City, an upcoming studio-duplex community designed to blend small-footprint living with large-scale comfort, will officially break ground on Monday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Community members, local officials, and project partners are invited to attend the ceremony at the future Micro City site at 372 Melrose Street.

Micro City is committed to providing exceptional rental experiences through thoughtfully designed studio duplexes, each approximately 520 square feet. The units feature open-concept floor plans, cathedral ceilings, abundant natural light, and full appliance packages – including a full-size washer and dryer – offering residents a modern, efficient, and comfortable living environment.

Nestled between Big Lily Lake and Small Lily Lake, and bordered by the lush M’Shaw Forest Preserve, Micro City offers a unique combination of tranquility and convenience. Although surrounded by natural beauty, the property remains just minutes from Pine Lake Avenue and Lincolnway, giving residents easy access to La Porte’s amenities while maintaining a peaceful, country-like atmosphere.

“Micro City is about living small while living large,” said Scott Schoof, Owner. “This groundbreaking marks the beginning of a community designed to bring comfort, convenience, and connection to residents who value smart, intentional living.”

Event Details

What: Micro City Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: Monday, July 27, 2026 – 8:30 a.m.

Where: 372 Melrose Street, La Porte, IN (adjacent to Lily Lake and M’Shaw Forest Preserve)

Who: Local officials, project leaders, community members, media

About Micro City

Micro City is a new studio-duplex development in La Porte, Indiana, focused on delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed rental homes. With scenic lakefront adjacency, forest preserve access, and modern interior amenities, Micro City aims to redefine small-space living by offering residents a comfortable, safe, and vibrant community. Micro City = Macro Life.