In La Porte, starting Monday, July 27, Boyd Boulevard will be closed just south of the State Road 2 intersection for utility work.
Walmart and nearby businesses will remain open and accessible. During this phase of construction, motorists can access the area from:
• All three Boyd Blvd entrances when coming from the south
• The east entrances on State Road 2
This first phase of work is expected to last approximately three weeks. Once completed, construction will shift to the section of Boyd Blvd north of State Road 2 for an additional three weeks.
This critical project will improve the area’s stormwater infrastructure, supporting future industrial development and the continued growth of existing employers in La Porte.
The City of La Porte says to plan ahead and allow a little extra travel time while work is underway.