Join the La Porte County Family YMCA at their Andrew Avenue Outdoor Complex for a fun and FREE Back to School Bash for children ages 5 to 12 in our community! The Y says this special event will include school supply giveaways to help kids start the year off strong. Space is limited and pre-registration is required—each child must be registered separately to attend.
5:30PM-7:30PM
Friday August 7th
Andrew Ave Outdoor Complex
1400 Andrew Ave
La Porte, IN 46350
This is a FREE event open to the community!