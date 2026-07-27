Join the La Porte County Family YMCA at their Andrew Avenue Outdoor Complex for a fun and FREE Back to School Bash for children ages 5 to 12 in our community! The Y says this special event will include school supply giveaways to help kids start the year off strong. Space is limited and pre-registration is required—each child must be registered separately to attend.

5:30PM-7:30PM

Friday August 7th

Andrew Ave Outdoor Complex

1400 Andrew Ave

La Porte, IN 46350

This is a FREE event open to the community!

https://bit.ly/3SnUJ9o