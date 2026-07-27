In St. Joseph County there will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 31 between U.S. 20/31 and Kern Road on or after Tuesday, July 28.

U.S. 31 will maintain at least one lane in each direction for overhead box truss installations. The ramp from Kern Rd to U.S. 31 northbound will also have lane closures.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.