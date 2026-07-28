What an incredible day at the LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Auction on July 17th! 💙🐄🐖🐑🐐🐓
Because of the generosity of our donors, buyers, volunteers, and the amazing LaPorte County 4-H members, Operation Feed LaPorte County was able to purchase:
🐄8 Steers
🐖18 Hogs
🐑25 Lambs
🐐21 Goats
🐓100+ Birds
This incredible support means thousands of pounds of high-quality protein will soon be making its way to families across LaPorte County through our local food pantries and community agencies.
THANK YOU to everyone who donated, purchased, volunteered, and supported our mission. Together, we’re making a real difference in our community while investing in the next generation of 4-H youth.
💙Stay tuned as we share updates from processing and our upcoming distribution day Monday, Aug 10! LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR LaPorte County 4-H – Purdue Extension Operation Feed LaPorte County #wims #whfb