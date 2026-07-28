What an incredible day at the LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Auction on July 17th! 💙🐄🐖🐑🐐🐓

Because of the generosity of our donors, buyers, volunteers, and the amazing LaPorte County 4-H members, Operation Feed LaPorte County was able to purchase:

🐄8 Steers

🐖18 Hogs

🐑25 Lambs

🐐21 Goats

🐓100+ Birds

This incredible support means thousands of pounds of high-quality protein will soon be making its way to families across LaPorte County through our local food pantries and community agencies.

THANK YOU to everyone who donated, purchased, volunteered, and supported our mission. Together, we’re making a real difference in our community while investing in the next generation of 4-H youth.