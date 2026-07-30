SOUTH BEND – On July 22, 2026, Renee S. Toliver, 41 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was found guilty after a two-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“On July 22, 2026, after a trial spanning two days, a jury returned a verdict of guilty against a Defendant charged her with one count of theft of money in excess of $1,000 belonging to the Four Winds Casino. The matter was investigated by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Luke N. Reilander and Joseph M. Barrier. Sentencing is scheduled for October 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM before United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty,” said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“Strong businesses create opportunities, strengthen communities, and improve lives,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “When someone abuses a position of trust for personal gain, the damage extends far beyond the dollars stolen. The FBI is committed to investigating financial crimes, protecting the integrity of our institutions, and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”

Pokagon Police Chief Doug Callahan said, “This verdict reflects the dedication and professionalism of the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and the strong collaboration with our federal law enforcement partners. We remain committed to protecting our community and ensuring those who commit crimes are held accountable.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Luke N. Reilander and Joseph M. Barrier.