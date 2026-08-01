Today is PACKED with Family Fun, Boat Parade, Racing and SO MUCH MORE at the XINSURANCE.com Great Lakes Grand Prix -see the schedule below -SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Today, from 8:30am-3pm XInsurance will host the Four C’s Car Show at the Washington Park entrance. During the day there will be free parking and a shuttle service from 9am-10:30pm, the VIP Tent will be open from 9am-4pm at the Washington Park Boardwalk, tickets are $75 for a VIP Ticket. The food court and entertainment alley will also be open from 9am-7pm, also offshore testing will be from 9:30am-noon and a block party from noon-1opm at Downtown Franklin st & 7ht st. Grand Prix Schedule: 12:30pm – National Anthem & Flyover 12:30-1:30pm – Race 1 – bracket class 1:30-2:30pm
8:30AM-3PM
Four C’s Car Show
Washington Park entrance
9am-10:30pm
Free Parking/Shuttle Service
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa | Semi Lot along Hwy 12
9AM-4PM
VIP Tent open
10am-2pm – Brunch Served
Washington Park Boardwalk
$75 VIP Ticket | Includes food & Drinks
9AM-7PM
Food Court & entertainment alley Open
9:30-11:45am
Offshore Testing
11:45am-12:30pm
Qualifying Race – Class 1, Class 2, Super Cat, Super Stock
Noon-10PM
Block Party
Downtown franklin st & 7th st
12:45pm
National Anthem & Flyover
12:45-1:30PM
RACE 1 – Start 1 – Bracket Classes 2, 3 & 4
Start 2 – Bracket Class 5
2-2:45pm
Race 2 – Start 1 – Class 1
Start 2 – Super Vee
2:45-3:30pm
Race 3 – Start 1 – Super CAT
Start 2 – Class 2
4-4:30Pm
Race 4 – Super Stock
6pm
Boat Parade
Franklin St- 9th to 4th Street
7-11pm
live band: Point’n fingers
@ Washington Park Boardwalk