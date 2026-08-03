On Friday, Gov. Mike Braun announced the establishment of the Office of Cybersecurity within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS).

“We are not going to sit around hoping a cyberattack doesn’t happen,” said Gov. Braun. “My administration is working proactively with entities in which a cyberattack could have serious consequences to the daily lives of Hoosiers, especially critical infrastructure owners and operators. We want to be partners with them in this fight to make sure our communities stay safe and fully operational.”

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that following the sunset of the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity, the Office of Cybersecurity represents a new phase of Indiana’s effort to be cyber resilient. “The Office will bring a whole-of-government coordination framework to ensure Indiana has a unified playbook to address the threat of cyberattacks,” IDHS said in a statement.

“This approach will strengthen coordination and collaboration between state agencies and external stakeholders so Indiana is well-positioned to prevent and recover from cybersecurity attacks,” IDHS said