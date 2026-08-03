In St. Joseph County, the Southbound US 31 Toll Road entry ramp is closed and a detour is in place.

• Access: No ITR access from US 31 when traveling southbound. Exit ramp remains open.

The South Bend West (Exit 72) entry ramp to the Indiana Toll Road from US 31 SB will be closed from now–September 12 for bridge repairs. A detour is in place, follow signage to access I-80/90.