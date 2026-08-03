In St. Joseph County, the Southbound US 31 Toll Road entry ramp is closed and a detour is in place.
• Access: No ITR access from US 31 when traveling southbound. Exit ramp remains open.
The South Bend West (Exit 72) entry ramp to the Indiana Toll Road from US 31 SB will be closed from now–September 12 for bridge repairs. A detour is in place, follow signage to access I-80/90.
Detour:
• Drive south on US 31
• Take the South Bend–Airport Exit
• Take the 80–90 Toll Road | US 31 North ramp (next exit)
• Go north on US 31
• Take the 80–90 Toll Road exit.