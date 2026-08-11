INDIANA TOLL ROAD WIND BAN IN EFFECT TUESDAY, AUGUST 11 12:00 PM–6:00 PM EST (11:00 AM–5:00 PM CST) AFFECTED AREA COVERS THE ILLINOIS STATE LINE TO THE SOUTH BEND WEST TOLL PLAZA (EXIT 72).

The ban applies only to the high profile vehicles listed below due to forecasted high winds and hazardous travel conditions.

Vehicles Not Permitted During the Wind Ban • Triple tractor trailers • Long doubles (high profile only) • High profile oversize permit loads All other vehicles are permitted to travel.