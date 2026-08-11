INDIANA TOLL ROAD WIND BAN IN EFFECT TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
12:00 PM–6:00 PM EST (11:00 AM–5:00 PM CST)
AFFECTED AREA COVERS THE ILLINOIS STATE LINE TO THE SOUTH BEND WEST TOLL PLAZA (EXIT 72).
The ban applies only to the high profile vehicles listed below due to forecasted high winds and hazardous travel conditions.
Vehicles Not Permitted During the Wind Ban
• Triple tractor trailers
• Long doubles (high profile only)
• High profile oversize permit loads
All other vehicles are permitted to travel.
Expected Weather Conditions
• The National Weather Service advised a possibility of wind gusts NW to SE up to 70 MPH today.
• Combined with heavy rains this will make travel hazardous.