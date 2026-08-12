LA PORTE, Ind. —Following months of collaborative review in which all options were considered, the Kiwanis Committee presented its recommendations for the future of Slicer football to the LPCSC Board of School Trustees Monday evening. The committee, made up of

representatives from La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC), Preserve Historic La Porte, and community stakeholders, recommends renovations and upgrades to Kiwanis Stadium at its current location.

The committee has met regularly since October 2025, working with Schmidt and Associates architects on a feasibility study assessing the 75-year-old stadium’s condition and restoration needs. Stakeholder input was gathered as part of the process of looking ahead to future needs of the school and the community. Should the board move forward with the recommended plan, the school corporation would work with Schmidt and Associates to see the renovations and improvements through to completion, contingent on securing the necessary funding.

“Kiwanis Stadium has been home to Slicer football for 75 years, and thanks to this partnership, it will continue to serve our students and community for generations to come,” said Ryan Seaburg, President of the LPCSC Board of School Trustees. “While the next steps will depend on funding, we are grateful for the collaboration with Preserve Historic La Porte as we work toward securing the future of this community landmark.”

“This stadium is more than a football field. It is a landmark that has brought our community together for decades,” said Mark Kurth, President of Preserve Historic La Porte. “We are proud to partner with La Porte Community School Corporation to preserve this piece of La Porte’s history while ensuring it meets the needs of today’s student-athletes.”