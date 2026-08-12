Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.