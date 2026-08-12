Michigan City Area Schools shared the following statement about being closed Aug. 13 and Aug. 14:

“As our community continues to deal with the impact of recent storm damage and power outages, Michigan City Area Schools has decided to remain closed for the rest of this week, Thursday, August 13, and Friday, August 14. There will be no eLearning.

We hope to welcome students and staff back to school on Monday, August 17. We will provide an update by the end of this week regarding our status for Monday.

As we work to ensure a safe return for everyone, we want to take a moment to thank our staff for their work on facilities assessments, cleanup efforts, and planning efforts for the first day of school.

While this may not be the start to the school year we expected, we’re grateful for the flexibility and support of our MCAS families. Together, we’ll adjust, move forward, and make it a great year as One City, One Pack!

Please prioritize your safety and look out for one another during this time.”