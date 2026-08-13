MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — NIPSCO crews, contractors and mutual assistance personnel
continue to work around the clock to restore power following the Aug. 11 storm, which
resulted in over 301,000 customer outages, and is the most severe storm event in recent
company history.
Based on damage assessments completed to date, NIPSCO is providing the following
preliminary system-wide estimated times of restoration:
• 90% of impacted customers restored by Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m.
• 100% of customers who can be safely restored by Friday, Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m.
NIPSCO will continue providing regular restoration updates as additional information
becomes available at NIPSCO.com/outages or call 1-800-4-NIPSCO.