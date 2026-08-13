MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — NIPSCO crews, contractors and mutual assistance personnel

continue to work around the clock to restore power following the Aug. 11 storm, which

resulted in over 301,000 customer outages, and is the most severe storm event in recent

company history.

Based on damage assessments completed to date, NIPSCO is providing the following

preliminary system-wide estimated times of restoration:

• 90% of impacted customers restored by Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

• 100% of customers who can be safely restored by Friday, Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

NIPSCO will continue providing regular restoration updates as additional information

becomes available at NIPSCO.com/outages or call 1-800-4-NIPSCO.