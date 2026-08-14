Over the last 24 hours, NIPSCO crews and support personnel have restored power to more than 63,000 customers as thousands of workers continue responding to the largest outage event in company history.

Since Tuesday’s storms began, customer outages peaked at approximately 317,000, with more than 60% of NIPSCO’s electric customers impacted at the height of the event. Crews continue working around the clock, 24 hours a day, alongside more than 1,200 contractor and mutual assistance personnel, employees from our sister Columbia Gas companies and support from the Indiana National Guard.

Current Restoration Expectations: Approximately 90% restored by Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Approximately 100% restored by Friday, Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Community-specific restoration estimates expected Sunday evening.