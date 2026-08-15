PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will close Waverly Road between Marquardt Street and Ackerman Drive on or after Monday, August 17.

Waverly Road will be closed through the end of November for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project over I-94. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 20, C.R. 50 W/Wagner Road and Lincoln Street.

The outside shoulders will be closed on I-94 at the Waverly Rd bridge between U.S. 20 and State Road 49. Overnight lane closures will be utilized on I-94 as needed to conduct bridge work.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.