Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.