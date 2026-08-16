It’s The 17th Annual Fox Park Music Fest on Saturday August 29th. Proudly presented by The Guardian Riders. It’s twelve straight hours of live music, great food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, and community spirit… all supporting our local veterans and active‑duty military.

Bring the whole family — kids 12 and under get in free, and veterans attend free with ID. Tickets are just seven dollars in advance, ten at the gate.

Join us at Fox Park in La Porte, rain or shine, and stand with The Guardian Riders as we give back to the heroes who gave us everything. Check out the attached flyer for information and tickets. Call KIP at 219-872-3777.