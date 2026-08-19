After graduating from the Berklee College of Music Joe Rauen set out to find a way to combine his love for music and for visual art into a single practice. Rauen began experimenting with making playable musical instruments from everyday items. His “unlikely musical objects” include instruments made from shovels, suitcases, plumbing, sports equipment, old toys, and various items from the hardware store. Rauen’s eclectic performances earned him a year-long residency at the Ace Hotel Chicago. His music has been featured on the WGN Morning News, covered in the Chicago Tribune, and heard on NPR. Joe Rauen is a two-time grant recipient from the Indiana Arts Commission. He currently studies South Indian classical music with Saraswathi Ranganathan and performs around the Midwest.