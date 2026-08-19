As the weather starts to turn cooler and nights become longer, we’re embracing the season with our 5th Annual Vino al Fresco! Enjoy wine tastings from a variety of local wineries. Your ticket includes entry, unlimited tastings, live music and commemorative glass.

• Check-In for the event will take place at the entrance to Thomas Centennial Park on Broadway. This Saturday 8/22 at 5pm.

• Please bring a printed copy of your email confirmation or show it on your mobile device.

• This is a standing wine tasting event that takes place in Thomas Centennial Park. Limited seating will be available in the park. Feel free to bring your own chairs or picnic blankets.

• Food is available for purchase, but you can bring your own.

• All guests at this event must show valid government-issued identification at check-in to prove they are 21 or older.

For the latest visit www.dunlandchamber.org or call 219-926-5513.