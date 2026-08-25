The Indiana Toll Road announced that in the South Bend area, beginning August 26 at 7 a.m. (eastern time), the northbound Bendix Drive bridge over the Indiana Toll Road will close for routine maintenance and repairs. A detour will be in place.

The closure will take place Aug. 26-Sept. 5.

Southbound traffic remains open.

The northbound detour is Nimitz Pkwy to Olive Rd to Brick Rd to Cleveland Rd.

Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

The Toll Road says to plan ahead and watch for posted detour signs.