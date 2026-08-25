The United Way of La Porte County is hosting its Day of caring on Sept. 18.

United Way also spoke about the recent storms impacting the community:

“Over the last week, our community has proven that when we work together, we can address tough challenges, mobilize collective impact, and provide vital support in times of need, United Way of La Porte County said. “:United Way of La Porte County stands ready to work collaboratively across the region to help our neighbors affected by the storms while still addressing the ongoing needs of our communities.

THANK YOU to all the recovery crews, first responders, volunteers and community leaders who have UNITED for La Porte County and Northwest Indiana. We truly are Better Together.”

The United Way’s annual Day of Caring is coming up on Friday, September 18. Volunteers will be working all across Northwest Indiana to help local organizations with hands-on service projects. If your organization is in need of support for tasks that may otherwise be difficult to complete due to limited staff, time, or resources, register your project today with our friends at United Way Northwest Indiana who are coordinating this year’s projects.

REGISTER YOUR PROJECT

After submitting the form, you will receive instructions for logging into the volunteer portal and adding volunteer opportunities. You can also use their a step-by-step Volunteer Connect User Guide or reach out to United Way Northwest Indiana at volunteer@unitedwaynwi.org for help registering.

Individuals and groups can register to volunteer for Day of Caring 2026 online at unitedwaynwi.org/doc. VOLUNTEER

For immediate help and access to essential community resources, dial 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 or visit in211.communityos.org to connect to local resources in La Porte County.

Indiana 211 is accepting damage reports for Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties. To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit on.in.gov/IN-211. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Whenever there is a need, United Way of La Porte County is there. The funds we raise here stay here. Your support helps to mobilize the caring power of our community when disaster strikes. GIVE NOW SECURELY ONLINE

For more information visit their website at www.unitedwaylpc.org.