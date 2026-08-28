The Valparaiso Police Department released a statement on an incident involving a squirt gun at the Valparaiso High School football game Friday:

“During this evening’s football game, a brief but concerning incident occurred, which we wanted to share with our community. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, families, and visitors remain our highest priority. An elementary student brought a squirt gun into the stadium that was realistic looking in nature and began brandishing it among spectators. A vigilant parent observed these actions, notifying a nearby Valparaiso Police officer who immediately responded and removed the item from the student. The student and their parent were then removed from the football stadium. There is no further safety concern and police will continue to investigate the incident.