PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Wednesday, September 2 regarding a proposed intersection project at State Road 49 and C.R. 950 N/Calumet Ave.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to interact with the project team, review the unique features of the proposed intersection improvement project, and provide official public comment on the preferred alternative. Project documents are available for review at bit.ly/SR49CalumetAveCR950 .

As proposed, the project involves the construction of a Modified Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) with a Median U-Turn (MUT) to improve the operational safety of the intersection. Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at a RCI turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel. Learn more about RCIs at bit.ly/INDOTRCI.

The hearing will take place at the Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway, Chesterton, Indiana, 46304 . Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow the public to view displays and talk with the project team. A presentation will be given at 6 p.m., with the public comment session held directly after.

INDOT is offering livestreams of all public meetings and hearings. Visit bit.ly/SR49CalumetAveCR950Livestream to participate in the livestream. Livestream audience comments will only be accepted in written electronic form, not verbally. A recording of the livestream presentation will be posted on the project webpage and INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will be available for at least 90 days.