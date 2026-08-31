MICHIGAN CITY, IN, – The City of Michigan City and Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest, presented by Arnett Construction. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, September 4 through September 7, will feature over 50 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.

Entertainment will be spread over three stages. The Oktoberfest Stage, located in the Oktoberfest Tent, the Stop Zero Cantina Pavilion, and the Stop Zero Cantina Upper Deck will feature a variety of entertainment options throughout the weekend. Each area will have a full bar, and there will be 11 food vendors to choose from. Stop Zero Cantina will also be open, offering additional food items.

Terry Greetham, Director of Michigan City Special Events, is looking forward to Oktoberfest and is confident the entertainment line-up will draw great crowds. “This year we are starting out with a tribute night on Friday, including tribute bands covering Jimmy Buffet, Johnny Cash, David Bowie, the late great Dolly Parton, and the incredible Billy Elton which covers both Billy Joel and Elton John,” he said. “Oktoberfest continues to grow year after year, and now our goal is to continue to grow it into the best Labor Day festival in the region.”

Oktoberfest will feature over 65 art/craft and merchandise vendors, as well as kids’ activities, including a free arts & crafts tent. The Great Lakers Auto Club will sponsor a Show & Shine on Sunday, September 6 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Oktoberfest opens Friday, September 4 and runs through Monday, September 7. Event hours are 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm Friday through Sunday, and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday. For more information, visit Michigan City Special Events on Facebook.