NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Ram Construction Services of Michigan Inc will have alternating lane closures on U.S. 41 between C.R. 1150 S and C.R. 1400 S starting on or after Wednesday, September 2.

U.S. 41 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance projects over Montogomery Ditch and the Iroquois River. Lane closures and traffic patterns will switch as work progresses, with construction ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.