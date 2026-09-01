Following the severe storms that caused widespread damage and extended power outages across Northwest Indiana, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary continues to provide direct financial assistance to residents of Lake, Porter and La Porte counties who are facing storm-related expenses.

As households continue to recover, Catholic Charities is assisting eligible residents with specific financial needs resulting from the storms and their aftermath.

Storm Relief assistance may be available for:

• Food replacement due to storm-related power outages

• Insurance deductibles related to storm damage

• Essential home repairs resulting from storm damage

• Household appliance replacement for essential appliances damaged or lost as a result of the storms

• Storm-related rent or mortgage assistance

• Other verified storm-related needs

“While the power has been restored for most of our communities, the financial impact of these storms did not end when the lights came back on,” said Terry Seljan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary. “Many of our neighbors are now facing the cost of repairs, replacing essential items and recovering from expenses they simply could not have anticipated. We want residents to know that help is still available.”

How to Apply for Storm Relief Assistance

Residents of Lake, Porter and La Porte counties seeking Storm Relief assistance must complete an application and intake process. Each request is reviewed individually based on the household’s storm-related needs and available funding.

The process begins by emailing Outreach@catholic-charities.org.

Residents should include their name, phone number, community of residence and a brief description of the storm-related assistance they are seeking. A member of the Catholic Charities team will respond with information about the application and intake process and any documentation needed to verify the request.

Residents may also call 219-886-3549, Option 2 for additional information.

“Every household’s situation is different,” Seljan said. “Our team is working directly with residents to understand what they are facing and determine how we can best help them stabilize and move forward in their recovery.”

Catholic Charities is able to provide this assistance due of the generosity of organizations and individuals who have contributed to the Storm Relief Fund. Catholic Charities gratefully acknowledges support from the Chicago Bears Football Club, Catholic Charities USA, Foundations of East Chicago, Legacy Foundation, Porter County Community Foundation, United Healthcare Group, and hundreds of individual donors who have responded with compassion for their Northwest Indiana neighbors.

“The generosity we have witnessed has been remarkable,” Seljan said. “Every contribution to this fund is helping a neighbor recover from an unexpected hardship. We are deeply grateful to the organizations and individuals who have made it possible for us to continue saying, ‘Yes, we can help.’”

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary has served Northwest Indiana since 1937, providing compassionate assistance to individuals and families facing difficult circumstances. Through its programs and services, Catholic Charities provides help and creates hope for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Providing help. Creating hope. Serving all.