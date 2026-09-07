DAY 4-FINAL DAY OKTOBERFEST 2026 with Michigan City Special Events presented by Arnett Construction & Roofing -GORGEOUS Weather on tap. Great line-up again today. Here is today’s line-up for Monday September 7th-subject to change. TEAM WIMS will be LIVE. Thank you to our WIMS LIVE EVENT SPONSORS including Michigan City Special Events Arnett Construction & Roofing NIPSCO Chesterton Physical Therapy, Inc. Northwest Health Paladin, Inc. Robert Tylisz Appliance Arby’s-MichiganCity Northwest Health #wims #whfb