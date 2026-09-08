LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will close the ramps at State Road 912 southbound and U.S. 20/12 on or after Wednesday, September 9 for resurfacing operations.

All four ramps on the southbound side of the interchange will close for approximately two weeks (weather dependent):

Westbound and eastbound U.S. 20/12 to southbound State Road 912

Southbound State Road 912 to westbound and eastbound U.S. 20/12

These closures are part of the State Road 912 resurfacing project between U.S. 12 and south of 15th Ave, which includes the on and off ramps through that area. Multiple ramps include culvert replacement and/or pipe liner installation, which will require a two week closure. Ramps without this additional work will be closed for a week or less.

State Road 912 will maintain at least one lane of travel in each direction at all times. This project also includes full and partial depth patching, removal and replacement of guardrail treatments, and pavement markings. Work will be ongoing through the end of September.