In the current work zone on I-94 between mile marker 29-34, westbound traffic is in counterflow lanes on the eastbound side with two lanes of traffic in each direction for ongoing resurfacing activities.

Through approximately late September, the eastbound work zone is extended 3 miles west to State Road 49 for pipe installation at mile marker 27. The right lane and both shoulders are closed through this part of the work zone. The weigh scales on I-94 eastbound will remain accessible.

Through approximately late September, the eastbound work zone is extended 3 miles west to State Road 49 for pipe installation at mile marker 27. The right lane and both shoulders are closed through this part of the work zone. The weigh scales on I-94 eastbound will remain accessible.