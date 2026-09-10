In the current work zone on I-94 between mile marker 29-34, westbound traffic is in counterflow lanes on the eastbound side with two lanes of traffic in each direction for ongoing resurfacing activities.
Through approximately late September, the eastbound work zone is extended 3 miles west to State Road 49 for pipe installation at mile marker 27. The right lane and both shoulders are closed through this part of the work zone. The weigh scales on I-94 eastbound will remain accessible.
Ramp closures are occurring for two weekends at the I-94 and U.S. 421 interchange for pavement restoration. Ramps will close Friday around 9pm and reopen by 5am Monday. U.S. 421 traffic will have access to one entrance ramp to both directions of I-94. Both directions of I-94 will have one U.S. 421 exit ramp available but only for one direction of U.S. 421.
Ramp closure schedule (weather dependent & subject to change):
Weekend of 9/11
• EB I-94 to NB U.S. 421
• SB U.S. 421 to EB I-94
• WB I-94 to SB U.S. 421
• NB U.S. 421 to WB I-94
Weekend of 9/18
• EB I-94 to SB U.S. 421
• NB U.S. 421 to EB I-94
• WB I-94 to NB U.S. 421
• SB U.S. 421 to WB I-94