In Lake County there are ramp, lane and shoulder closures for the I-94 and State Road 912/Cline Ave interchange for multiple projects.

The ramp from northbound State Road 912 to westbound I-94 remains closed through approximately September 20 for bridge deck overlays over the Little Calumet River, State Road 912, and I-94. The detour directs drivers to eastbound I-94 and utilize the ramps at Burr St to turn around to access westbound I-94.

Now through approximately September 13, the ramps from both eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound State Road 912 are closed. The right lane of southbound State Road 912 is also closed from 169th St/15th Ave to I-94. These closures are for punch list bridge repairs.

Continued bridge deck overlay work over the railroads to the east of the I-94 interchange will result in new ramp and lane closures on or after Wednesday, September 16. The ramp from northbound State Road 912 to eastbound I-94 will be closed, and the detour will be to take northbound State Road 912 to U.S. 20/12 and turn around to access eastbound I-94 from southbound State Road 912. The right lane will be closed on the ramp from southbound State Road 912 to eastbound I-94 and the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound and southbound State Road 912. This work will be ongoing through late November.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.