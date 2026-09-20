CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health is partnering with the Lake County Health Department to host the Path to Hope Suicide Awareness & Prevention 5K.

The event is scheduled to take place starting with registration at 9 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Shelter 6, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

The event is intended to bring the community together to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health, reduce stigma and honor those lost to suicide.

Scheduled organizations planning to attend include National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lake County IN, Sounds of Sarah Inc., PAWSitive Pet Therapy Franciscan Health, Geminus, Mental Health America and Operation Charlie Bravo Veteran Impact Services among others.

Registration is available online at the following link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/33c1aae1dd3a4f8baa2356b746cff1e6.

For questions and more information, please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at (219) 226-3889 or Lake County Health Department Health First Indiana Program Manager Denice Trulley at (219) 755-3655 Ext. 351.